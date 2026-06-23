2026 World Cup Group L standings updated after England tie vs Ghana

England, led by Harry Kane, could not overcome Ghana, and now Group L of the 2026 World Cup is wide open heading into Matchday 3.

Ahead of this match, England and Ghana had both won their opening games. Now, after failing to secure a victory, the situation for the Europeans has changed heading into Matchday 3 of Group L at the 2026 World Cup.

The Black Stars avoided defeat against the Three Lions and remain in a strong position heading into their final match of this stage. There, they will face Croatia, the other European team in the group.

The 0-0 draw at Boston Stadium leaves both teams with 4 points, and they will wait to see what happens with Croatia to determine whether the gap in the group narrows. If the Vrateni defeat Panama, they will reach 3 points and will decide their fate against the African side on the final matchday.

Advertisement

Position – Team Points GP/GD (GF) 1- England 4 2/+2 (4) 2- Ghana 4 2/+1 (1) 3- Panama 0 1/-1 (0) 4- Croatia 0 1/-2 (2)

Jude Bellingham #10 of England.

What’s next for England?

In their final matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, England will wrap up their Group L campaign against Panama. This decisive fixture is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2026, and will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford.

Advertisement

Under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions will look to lock down the top spot in the group and secure a favorable path into the knockout rounds.