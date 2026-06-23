When are England playing again and what do they need to advance at 2026 World Cup?

England couldn't beat Ghana in Group L, suffering their first misstep in the 2026 World Cup. Although they are in prime position to advance to the round of 32, nothing can be taken for granted.

Against all odds, England failed to defeat Ghana in Group L of the 2026 World Cup. Coming off their strong, commanding debut against Croatia, the Three Lions showed a brutal version of themselves, raising concerns from Boston all the way to London.

England failed to officially punch their ticket to the round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup, but their fate is pretty much set in stone. Fortunately for England, they have a favorable matchup, at least on paper, to close out their participation in Group L.

The Three Lions will go up against Panama on June 27 at New York-New Jersey Stadium. The simpler path for England to advance is by defeating Panama. However, there are other scenarios that favor the Three Lions and don’t require them defeating Panama, the No. 40 team in FIFA rankings.

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England are virtually through to the round of 32

It would take an absolute fiasco for England to be knocked out. Even a draw should be more than enough. With five points, England should finish as one of the eight best third-place teams and advance to the round of 32.

Thomas Tuchel, Manager of England, at 2026 World Cup.

The only way for England to effectively be eliminated is if Panama thrash them, worsening England’s goal difference, while more than eight teams finish with four points, leading to goal difference becoming the tiebreaker among third-place teams.

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Too many disastrous pieces would have to fall into place for England to be eliminated, and perhaps the most difficult is Panama defeating the Three Lions. Still, England have had some bad luck over the years at the World Cup, so they should know better than to take anything for granted.

Can England still finish first?

While the draw against Ghana is deeply concerning for Thomas Tuchel and company, it’s far from heartbreaking. In fact, England can still end up winning the group, though they will need some help.

Considering England hope to get the most favorable matchup possible in the round of 32, they’ll vie to finish first in Group L. In order to do so, England must beat Panama and hope Croatia win or tie against Ghana on the final matchday. That is regardless of what happens between Panama and Croatia later tonight.

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Another option is for the English to draw against Los Canaleros, provided Croatia tie against Panama and defeat or tie against Ghana. If England and Ghana end level on points, the Three Lions hold the tiebreaker advantage in overall goal differential.