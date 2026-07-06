Antonee Robinson’s profile: Age, height, place of birth, and more about the USA full-back

Antonee Robinson has become one of the USMNT's most important players, starring for Fulham in the Premier League. Here's a closer look at the USA full-back's background, career and the key facts that have shaped his rise.

Antonee Robinson has developed into one of the most reliable left-backs in American soccer, becoming a key figure for both the USMNT and Premier League side Fulham. He’s renowned for his blistering pace and attacking runs.

Although he represents the United States on the international stage, his story begins in England. He came through Everton’s academy before carving out his professional career with spells at Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic.

His performances have earned widespread praise in the Premier League. Eligible to play for the US through his American father, he chose the Stars and Stripes and has since become one of the team’s most influential defenders.

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How old is Antonee Robinson?

Antonee Robinson is 28 years old. The USMNT left-back was born on August 8, 1997, in Milton Keynes, England. Although he was born in England and developed through Everton‘s academy, he represents the United States internationally.

Antonee Robinson during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match (Source: Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

He spent most of his childhood in Liverpool, where he joined Everton’s youth system at the age of 11. After loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and a permanent move to Wigan Athletic, he signed for Fulham in 2020.

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He established himself among the top American players competing in Europe, earning recognition for his pace and stamina. In 2024, he became the first defender in nearly two decades to be named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year.

What is Antonee Robinson’s nickname?

Antonee Robinson’s nickname is “Jedi”. The nickname dates back to his childhood, when he was a huge Star Wars fan and asked to have “Jedi” printed on the back of his youth soccer jersey instead of his surname.

Today, Robinson embraces the nickname, and it has become part of his personal brand. You’ll often hear USMNT supporters chanting “Jedi”, while Fulham fans also use it regularly at Craven Cottage.

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How tall is Antonee Robinson?

Antonee Robinson is 6 feet 0 inches (1.83 meters) tall. His height, combined with his exceptional speed and endurance, allows him to compete effectively against elite wingers in the Premier League while also providing an attacking threat down the left flank.

Despite not being one of the tallest defenders, his athleticism is one of his greatest strengths. His quick acceleration enables him to recover defensively and make overlapping runs that frequently create scoring opportunities for teammates.

Which club does Antonee Robinson play for?

Antonee Robinson plays for Fulham in the English Premier League. He joined the London club from Wigan Athletic in August 2020 and has become one of the team’s most important players.

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Since arriving at Fulham, he has helped the club establish itself as a competitive Premier League side after earning promotion back to England’s top flight. His consistent performances have made him one of the league’s standout left-backs.

In recognition of his outstanding performances, he was voted Fulham’s Player of the Season for 2023-24, becoming one of the club’s biggest stars and further strengthening his reputation as one of the best American players.

When did Antonee Robinson make his USA debut?

Antonee Robinson made his senior United States debut on May 28, 2018. He earned his first cap in a 3-0 friendly victory over Bolivia, beginning what has become a successful international career with the USMNT.

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Antonee Robinson poses with his jersey during the United States World Cup roster (Source: Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

After progressing through the U.S. youth national teams, he quickly became a regular starter under multiple head coaches. His consistency at club level translated to the international stage, where he established himself as the first-choice left-back.

He has since represented the United States in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, multiple CONCACAF Nations League campaigns and World Cup qualifying, becoming one of the team’s most experienced defenders.

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Antonee Robinson’s career highlights

Developed through Everton’s academy: Robinson joined Everton’s youth system at age 11 and spent nearly a decade with the club before beginning his professional career. Although he never made a Premier League appearance for Everton’s first team, the academy laid the foundation for his development as one of England’s most promising young full-backs.

Established himself at Wigan Athletic: After a successful loan spell with Bolton Wanderers, Robinson signed permanently with Wigan Athletic in 2019. His standout performances during the 2019-20 Championship season attracted interest from several Premier League clubs and ultimately earned him a move to Fulham.

Became a Premier League standout with Fulham: Robinson joined Fulham in August 2020 and quickly developed into one of the Premier League’s best attacking left-backs. He played a key role in Fulham’s 2021-22 EFL Championship title-winning campaign, helping the club earn promotion back to the top flight.

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Named Fulham Player of the Season (2023-24): After producing one of the best seasons of his career, Robinson became the first Fulham full-back since Steve Finnan to win the club’s Player of the Season award. His performances also established him as one of the league leaders in assists among defenders.

Made his USMNT debut in 2018: Robinson earned his first senior cap for the United States on May 28, 2018, against Bolivia, providing an assist in a 3-0 victory. He has since become the national team’s undisputed first-choice left-back.

Started every match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Robinson played all four games for the United States in Qatar, helping the USMNT reach the Round of 16 while establishing himself as one of the team’s most reliable performers.

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Won three CONCACAF Nations League titles: Robinson has been part of the U.S. squads that lifted the CONCACAF Nations League trophy in 2021, 2023, and 2024, playing a major role in the team’s success under multiple head coaches.