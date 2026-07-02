Why isn’t Gavi starting today for Spain vs Austria at the 2026 World Cup?

Spain face Austria in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup, and one of the biggest talking points ahead of kickoff is once again the absence of Gavi from the starting lineup.

Ever since Spain announced their 26-man squad, Gavi has been one of the most debated selections. Many critics argued that coach Luis de la Fuente should not have included the Barcelona midfielder after he spent much of the past year recovering from a serious injury and played only limited minutes at the end of the club season.

Despite those concerns, De la Fuente kept his faith in Gavi and brought him to the World Cup. However, the midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter during the tournament.

Advertisement

Why isn’t Gavi playing today for Spain vs Austria?

Gavi is not in Spain’s starting lineup against Austria because of a tactical decision made by coach Luis de la Fuente. Instead, Spain’s midfield will be led by Rodri, Pedri, and Alex Baena, while Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal also return to the starting XI as part of an attack-focused lineup. The decision reflects De la Fuente’s preference for continuity heading into the knockout rounds. Nico Williams isn’t starting either, but his absence has to do with a recent injury.

Why has Gavi lost his starting spot with Spain?

Gavi started Spain’s opening match of the tournament against Cape Verde, but he was deployed in a wider role that is not his natural position. The performance failed to convince the coaching staff, and since that match he has not started another game. With Spain searching for greater balance in midfield, De la Fuente has consistently preferred other options in the starting lineup.

Can Gavi still play today?

Yes. Although he is not in the starting XI, Gavi is available on the bench and could play an important role if Spain needs fresh energy during the second half. Given his quality and versatility, he remains one of Luis de la Fuente’s most valuable options as Spain looks to advance to the Round of 16. Another player on the bench is Yeremy Pino, who recentyl suffered an injury.