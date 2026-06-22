Argentina vs Austria: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 22, 2026

Argentina will face Austria at the Dallas Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Messi's Argentina faces an Austria side that started with a 3-1 victory against Jordan. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Argentina vs Austria Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, June 22, 2026 Time 1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Argentina vs Austria in the USA

Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling showdown.

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Can I watch Argentina vs Austria for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers can also claim a free five-day trial on either service.

Both platforms provide nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina opened its title defense in dominant fashion, rolling past Algeria 3-0 behind a brilliant hat trick from Lionel Messi. The reigning champions can now secure a spot in the next round with another victory.

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However, Austria will provide a tough challenge after earning a solid 3-1 win over Jordan in its tournament opener. With both teams coming off victories, this matchup could play a key role in shaping the race to advance.

Marko Arnautovic of Austria – Stu Forster/Getty Images

Argentina vs Austria: Predicted Lineups

Argentina (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.

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Austria (4-2-3-1): Patrick Pentz; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, David Alaba, Phillipp Mwene; Konrad Laimer, Nicolas Seiwald; Patrick Wimmer, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid; Marko Arnautovic.

What time is the Argentina vs Austria match?

The match kicks off today, June 22, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

Central Time: 12:00 PM

Mountain Time: 11:00 AM

Pacific Time: 10:00 AM