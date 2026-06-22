Argentina vs Austria: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 22, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Argentina vs Austria
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Monday, June 22, 2026
|Time
|1:00 PM (ET) / 10:00 AM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Argentina vs Austria in the USA
Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.
Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this thrilling showdown.
Can I watch Argentina vs Austria for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this featured matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers can also claim a free five-day trial on either service.
Both platforms provide nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment from start to finish.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Argentina opened its title defense in dominant fashion, rolling past Algeria 3-0 behind a brilliant hat trick from Lionel Messi. The reigning champions can now secure a spot in the next round with another victory.
However, Austria will provide a tough challenge after earning a solid 3-1 win over Jordan in its tournament opener. With both teams coming off victories, this matchup could play a key role in shaping the race to advance.
Marko Arnautovic of Austria – Stu Forster/Getty Images
Argentina vs Austria: Predicted Lineups
Argentina (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez.
Austria (4-2-3-1): Patrick Pentz; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, David Alaba, Phillipp Mwene; Konrad Laimer, Nicolas Seiwald; Patrick Wimmer, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid; Marko Arnautovic.
What time is the Argentina vs Austria match?
The match kicks off today, June 22, at 1:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 1:00 PM
Central Time: 12:00 PM
Mountain Time: 11:00 AM
Pacific Time: 10:00 AM