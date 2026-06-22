In which city and stadium are Argentina vs Austria playing today? Weather, attendance for WC game

Argentina and Austria meet at Dallas Stadium in Arlington. Check the city, stadium, weather forecast, and attendance expectations for the World Cup clash.

Argentina and Austria meet today in one of the most anticipated Group J matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The game will be played in Arlington, Texas, at AT&T Stadium, which is officially referred to as Dallas Stadium during the tournament due to FIFA sponsorship regulations. Follow Argentina vs Austria in our live blog for minute-by-minute updates!

Both teams opened their World Cup campaigns with victories and enter Matchday 2 level on three points. Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0 behind a Lionel Messi hat trick, while Austria earned a 3-1 win over Jordan, setting up a battle for first place in the group.

With a spot in the Round of 32 potentially on the line, the matchup could play a major role in shaping the Group J standings before the final round of fixtures. Both Argentina and Austria are wearing their home uniforms today.

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What is the weather forecast for Argentina vs Austria?

While weather conditions outside the stadium are expected to be challenging, the match itself will be played in a controlled environment. Dallas Stadium features a retractable roof, which is expected to remain closed throughout the event, as Argentina face Austria in this crucial Group J clash.

A general view of play inside the stadium during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Francois Nel/Getty Images

Inside the venue, temperatures will be maintained at approximately 72°F (22°C), providing comfortable playing and viewing conditions. Outside the stadium, however, Arlington is forecast to experience temperatures between 93°F and 97°F (34°C to 36°C), with heat index values potentially reaching 104°F to 105°F (40°C to 41°C) due to high humidity.

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What attendance is expected at Dallas Stadium?

Dallas Stadium is expected to host one of the largest crowds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage. FIFA has configured the venue with an official tournament capacity of 94,000 seats, making it the largest stadium being used during the competition.

Although AT&T Stadium can accommodate more than 100,000 spectators through standing-room areas during certain events, FIFA regulations require all attendees to have assigned seats, reducing the official World Cup capacity.

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Given the presence of Lionel Messi, the significance of the Group J standings, and the popularity of both teams, organizers are anticipating a near-capacity crowd for one of the marquee matches of Matchday 2.