Australia vs Egypt: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on July 3, 2026

Australia faces Egypt at the Dallas Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. Salah's Egypt wants to continue making history and they face the tough Australian team. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Australia vs Egypt Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Friday, July 3, 2026 Time 2:00 PM (ET) / 11:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Australia vs Egypt in the USA

Fans in the United States can catch every minute live on FOX and Telemundo with most cable or satellite TV services.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium, so be sure to tune in and watch every moment.

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Can I watch Australia vs Egypt for free?

U.S. fans can watch this matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both services offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, both services provide full match coverage from kickoff to the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

History is on the line as Australia and Egypt battle with a chance to reach new heights at the FIFA World Cup. The Socceroos have made it out of the group stage twice before, but they’re still searching for their first-ever knockout victory.

Standing in their way is an Egyptian side already enjoying its best World Cup campaign, having secured the nation’s first tournament win and first trip to the knockout rounds. With another landmark achievement within reach, both teams will be determined to keep their historic runs alive.

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Nestory Irankunda of Australia – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Australia vs Egypt: Predicted Lineups

Australia (4-3-3): Mathew Ryan, Jason Geria, Harry Souttar, Cameron Burgess, Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill, Awer Mabil, Mathew Leckie, Nestory Irankunda.

Egypt (4-2-3-1): Mohamed El Shenawy; Ahmed Fatouh, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Mohamed Hany, Rami Rabia; Emam Ashour, Hamdy Fathy; Ibrahim Adel, Omar Marmoush, Mahmoud Hassan Trézéguet; Mohamed Salah.

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What time is the Australia vs Egypt match?

The match kicks off today, July 3, at 2:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:00 PM

Central Time: 1:00 PM

Mountain Time: 12:00 PM

Pacific Time: 11:00 AM