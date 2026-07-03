What is Egypt’s FIFA ranking for 2026 World Cup Round of 32 vs Australia?

Egypt have quietly become one of the biggest success stories of the 2026 World Cup.

Egypt clinched a ticket for the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup in outstanding form, having advanced from Group G as the runner-up behind Belgium. Led by Mohamed Salah, the Pharaohs have enjoyed one of the best tournaments in the nation’s history.

Their place in the knockout stage already represents Egypt’s deepest World Cup run since the 1934 edition, giving supporters plenty of reason for optimism ahead of the clash with Australia.

The impressive performances have also translated into a significant rise in the updated FIFA World Rankings, with Egypt climbing several places during the tournament.

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What is Egypt’s current FIFA ranking?

Egypt are currently ranked No. 26 in the FIFA World Ranking with 1,584.71 points. Since the start of the 2026 World Cup, the African nation has climbed three places in the live standings. One of the teams Egypt have overtaken during that rise is their Round of 32 opponent, Australia.

Egypt earned 8.30 FIFA ranking points after opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Belgium. The Pharaohs then collected another 12.70 points by defeating New Zealand 3-1 before adding 1.33 points following a 1-1 draw with Iran.

An interesting detail is that Egypt have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, meaning they have not lost a single FIFA ranking point during the World Cup.

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A victory over Australia in the Round of 32 would move Egypt into the Round of 16 while providing another valuable boost in the FIFA rankings. With Mohamed Salah leading the way, the Pharaohs have already exceeded expectations, and another win could move them even closer to the Top 20.