Who is the referee for Argentina vs Cape Verde today at the 2026 World Cup?

Everything is set for Argentina's Round of 32 showdown against Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup, including the officiating crew.

Argentina and Cape Verde go head-to-head in a Round of 32 elimination game at the 2026 World Cup. The venue will be Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens), with the weather forecast threatening to play a role. Although the referee has plenty of experience officiating in the Sunshine State, Argentina and Cape Verde may play in adverse weather conditions, in which case FIFA’s weather protocol may be activated.

Drew Fischer will be the match official during Argentina’s knockout-stage debut against Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup. Fischer is Canadian and referees in Major League Soccer (MLS). Fischer has officiated two games so far at the 2026 World Cup: France’s 3-0 win over Iraq and Croatia’s 2-1 victory over Ghana.

Across his two appearances in the 2026 World Cup, Fischer has shown only three yellow cards and hasn’t sent any player off. Perhaps that’s only happenstance, or it might say something about how he goes about his work on the pitch.

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Officiating crew for Argentina vs Cape Verde

Drew Fischer will be joined by fellow countrymen assistant referees Michael Barwegen and Lyes Arfa from the touchlines. Mexican female referee Katia Itzel Garcia will be the fourth official, while Sandra Ramirez will be the reserve assistant referee.

Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul have history with Drew Fischer.

In the VAR booth, U.S. referee Armando Villarreal will be joined by assistant VAR (AVAR) Ivan Bebek and support VAR (SVAR) Tatiana Guzman. All in all, it will be a mostly North American crew, with representatives from the three co-hosts at the helm.

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Referee: Drew Fischer (Canada)

Assistant Referee 1: Michael Barwegen (Canada)

Assistant Referee 2: Lyes Arfa (Canada)

Fourth Official: Katia Itzel Garcia (Mexico)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Sandra Ramirez (Mexico)

VAR: Armando Villarreal (USA)

AVAR: Ivan Bebek (Croatia)

SVAR: Tatiana Guzman (Nicaragua)

Fischer knows Messi from MLS

According to WhoScored, Fischer has officiated three Inter Miami games in the last year. Fortunately for Argentina, Messi’s Herons prevailed in all three. Messi has scored two goals and assisted six others in those outings. Moreover, Messi was never booked by Fischer. However, fellow Argentinian and Inter Miami star Rodrigo De Paul has been in Fischer’s crosshairs.

In two of the three Inter Miami games Fischer officiated, he booked De Paul. Perhaps history will repeat itself when Fischer officiates the Round of 32 matchup between Argentina and Cape Verde at Miami Stadium. In fact, both times De Paul was shown a yellow card by Fischer, it came in games in Florida.