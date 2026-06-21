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Belgium vs Iran: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 21, 2026

Belgium will square off with Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. After a tough game against Egypt, Belgium faces the tough Iranian team that drew 2-2 in their debut. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Thibaut Courtois of Belgium
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesThibaut Courtois of Belgium
Match Summary
MatchBelgium vs Iran
Tournament2026 World Cup
DateSunday, June 21, 2026
Time3:00 PM (ET) / 12:00 PM (PT)
TV ChannelFS1, Telemundo
Live StreamFubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Belgium vs Iran in the USA

Viewers across the United States will be able to watch this highly awaited contest live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting clash.

Can I watch Belgium vs Iran for free?

Viewers across the U.S. can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream, with both platforms currently providing a complimentary five-day trial for qualifying new users.

Available nationwide through either streaming option, the broadcast delivers every moment of the contest live, from the first whistle to the final seconds.

See also

Does Belgium have players born overseas in its 2026 World Cup roster?

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

After opening the tournament with draws, Belgium and Iran meet in a key Group Stage clash as both sides hunt for their first win.

Belgium settled for a 1-1 result against Egypt, a performance that left Kevin De Bruyne and company looking for more after entering as favorites.

Iran also earned a point in its opener, drawing 2-2 with New Zealand. With the group still wide open, both teams know a victory here could provide a major boost to their hopes of advancing.

Mehdi Taremi of Iran – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Mehdi Taremi of Iran – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Belgium vs Iran: Predicted Lineups

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Zeno Debast Ngoy, Wout Faes Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Kevin De Bruyne; Jérémy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard.

Iran (3-5-2): Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Majid Hosseini Yousefi, Aria Nemati, Milad Mohammadi; Roozbeh Cheshmi Ezatolahi; Saman Ghoddos, Mohammad Mohebi; Mehdi Taremi, Amirhossein Moghanlou.

What time is the Belgium vs Iran match?

The match kicks off today, June 21, at 3:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM
Central Time: 2:00 PM
Mountain Time: 1:00 PM
Pacific Time: 12:00 PM

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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