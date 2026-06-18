Canada vs Qatar: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 18, 2026

Canada will face Qatar at the VC Place Vancouver for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. After both teams drew in their first matches, they are now looking for a key victory. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Canada vs Qatar Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Thursday, June 18, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Canada vs Qatar in the USA

Viewers across the United States can watch the game live on FS1 and Telemundo through standard cable and satellite providers.

The matchup is also available for streaming on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Be sure to tune in for this highly anticipated contest.

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Can I watch Canada vs Qatar for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer a free five-day trial for eligible new users.

With nationwide coverage on either platform, viewers can follow every key moment from kickoff through the final whistle.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Group B has lived up to expectations as one of the tournament’s tightest groups. Both Matchday 1 fixtures ended in 1-1 draws, leaving all four teams tied on one point and goal difference. Canada rallied from behind against Bosnia and nearly found a winner.

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On the other hand, Qatar earned a valuable late draw against Switzerland. With qualification on the line and the group still wide open, both teams know that three points in this matchup could prove crucial.

Almoez Ali of Qatar – Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Canada vs Qatar: Predicted Lineups

Canada (4-4-2): Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Liam Millar; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

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Qatar (4-2-3-1): Abunada; Ayoub Al-Oui, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Ahmed; Jassem Gaber, Issa Laye; Edmilson Junior, Assim Madibo, Akram Afif; Almoez Ali.

What time is the Canada vs Qatar match?

The match kicks off today, June 18, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM