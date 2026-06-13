Qatar’s FIFA ranking: More about Canada’s 2026 World Cup Group B opponent

After a disappointing home World Cup campaign four years ago, Qatar arrive in 2026 with something to prove.

Qatar enter the 2026 World Cup looking to rebuild their reputation on the international stage after a difficult experience as host nation four years ago. The Maroons arrive at the tournament ranked No. 56 in the latest FIFA World Rankings with 1,450.31 points, placing them behind fellow Group B rivals Switzerland and Canada.

Although Qatar remains one of Asia’s most recognizable national teams, recent results have contributed to a slide in the rankings. The team will be hoping a strong World Cup performance can help reverse that trend and reestablish themselves as a competitive force following a challenging stretch of matches.

The FIFA rankings used for the World Cup draw and tournament seeding were finalized shortly before the competition began, meaning Qatar’s most recent international fixtures were included in the calculation.

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What were Qatar’s most recent results before the World Cup?

Qatar entered the tournament after drawing 0-0 with El Salvador on June 6 and suffering a 1-0 defeat to Ireland on May 28. The team’s struggles also extended to the 2025 Arab Cup, where Qatar lost 3-0 to Tunisia, drew 1-1 with Syria, and fell 1-0 to Palestine. Those results left the national team searching for momentum ahead of the biggest tournament in world football.

How does Qatar compare to the rest of Group B?

Qatar begins the World Cup as the third-highest ranked team in Group B. Switzerland are at No. 19 in the world, while Canada is ranked 31st. Bosnia and Herzegovina enters the tournament ranked 63rd.

Why is Qatar seeking redemption at the 2026 World Cup?

Much of the motivation comes from the country’s disappointing performance at the 2022 World Cup, when Qatar became the first host nation to lose all three group-stage matches. The Maroons were defeated by Ecuador, Senegal, and the Netherlands, scoring just one goal during the tournament.