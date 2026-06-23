Colombia vs DR Congo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 23, 2026

Colombia will take on DR Congo at the Estadio Guadalajara for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Colombia is going for its second victory against a DR Congo that debuted with a historic draw against Portugal. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Colombia vs DR Congo Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, June 23, 2026 Time 10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo in the USA

Fans in the United States will be able to catch this marquee matchup live on FS1 and Telemundo via traditional television broadcasts.

Those who prefer streaming can tune in through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Be sure to watch what should be a thrilling showdown.

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Can I watch Colombia vs DR Congo for free?

U.S. fans can stream this featured showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New users may be eligible for a free five-day trial.

Both platforms provide nationwide access to the broadcast, allowing supporters to follow every key moment, highlight, and game-changing sequence in real time.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Two teams coming off positive opening results are set to meet in a key World Cup group-stage matchup. Colombia opened its campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, giving Luis Díaz and company momentum entering Matchday 2.

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DR Congo also made history, earning its first-ever World Cup point and first tournament goal in a draw against Portugal. Now, both sides will look to keep that momentum rolling in a crucial contest.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Congo DR – Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Colombia vs DR Congo: Predicted Lineups

Colombia (4-2-3-1): Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos; Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz; Jhon Córdoba.

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DR Congo (4-4-2): Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku; Théo Bongonda, Charles Pickel, Samuel Moutoussamy, Meschak Elia; Cédric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.

What time is the Colombia vs DR Congo match?

The match between Colombia and DR Congo at Estadio Guadalajara kicks off today, June 23, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM