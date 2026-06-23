Colombia vs DR Congo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 23, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Colombia vs DR Congo
|Tournament
|2026 World Cup
|Date
|Tuesday, June 23, 2026
|Time
|10:00 PM (ET) / 7:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS1, Telemundo
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium
How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo in the USA
Fans in the United States will be able to catch this marquee matchup live on FS1 and Telemundo via traditional television broadcasts.
Those who prefer streaming can tune in through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, or Peacock Premium. Be sure to watch what should be a thrilling showdown.
Can I watch Colombia vs DR Congo for free?
U.S. fans can stream this featured showdown live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. New users may be eligible for a free five-day trial.
Both platforms provide nationwide access to the broadcast, allowing supporters to follow every key moment, highlight, and game-changing sequence in real time.
‘Ronaldo isn’t the same, he’s older’: DR Congo’s Mukau reveals there was no special plan for Portugal star
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
Two teams coming off positive opening results are set to meet in a key World Cup group-stage matchup. Colombia opened its campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan, giving Luis Díaz and company momentum entering Matchday 2.
DR Congo also made history, earning its first-ever World Cup point and first tournament goal in a draw against Portugal. Now, both sides will look to keep that momentum rolling in a crucial contest.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Congo DR – Alex Slitz/Getty Images
Colombia vs DR Congo: Predicted Lineups
Colombia (4-2-3-1): Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos; Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz; Jhon Córdoba.
DR Congo (4-4-2): Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Arthur Masuaku; Théo Bongonda, Charles Pickel, Samuel Moutoussamy, Meschak Elia; Cédric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.
What time is the Colombia vs DR Congo match?
The match between Colombia and DR Congo at Estadio Guadalajara kicks off today, June 23, at 10:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 10:00 PM
Central Time: 9:00 PM
Mountain Time: 8:00 PM
Pacific Time: 7:00 PM