Cristian Romero blasts Gary Neville after Argentina-England: ‘I hope not to be so stupid when I retire’

Cristian Romero didn't hold back as he addressed Gary Neville's criticism of him and Lisandro Martinez after Argentina knocked England out of the 2026 World Cup.

Just like he plays on the pitch, Cristian Romero went studs-up on one of his loudest critics, former England defender Gary Neville. After Argentina eliminated England in the most heated game of the 2026 World Cup, Tottenham’s star defender delivered a blunt message.

“The only thing I hope for when I retire is to not be so stupid. I don’t want to be criticizing players or anybody,” Romero said, via D Sports, about Neville’s comments during an interview after Argentina’s dramatic win over England. “Lisandro [Martinez] and me, we were on fire before the game because of what Gary Neville said. In England they love to speak before. We send him a big hug.”

Romero played lights out against England—just like he has all 2026 World Cup long—shutting down both Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham. With yet another strong outing from their defensive chief, La Albiceleste are through to the World Cup final, where they will play Spain next in a massive head-to-head matchup.

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What did Neville say?

Ahead of the semifinal clash between England and Argentina, Neville spoke about Argentina’s center-back duo of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez. In typical Neville fashion, he belittled Argentina’s back line, and called Romero and Martinez—both Argentines play in the Premier League—the “best worst duo in the world.”

Cristian Romero #13 of Argentina.

“They go from sublime to ridiculous and give away a goal in every game,” Neville had said. He also predicted England would score more than two goals. In more ways than one, Romero and Martinez silenced every critic.

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Neville’s comments made the rounds in Argentina

Perhaps he intended to have that effect, or maybe he didn’t realize just how passionate Argentinians are about their national team. Either way, everyone in the Land of Silver took notice of Neville’s comments.

Among them was former Argentina international Nestor Gorosito, a Copa America champion in 1993, who took aim at Neville. Giving him a taste of his own medicine, Gorosito fired back with a message of his own.

“Gary Neville, stick to throw-ins, lumber,” Gorosito wrote on his X account. His message reflected the pent-up tension between the two sides and how many in Argentina kept the receipts after Neville disrespected the center-back duo.