Lionel Messi admits beating England was special for Argentina, celebrates another World Cup final

Fresh off a physical, high-stakes battle against England, Lionel Messi spoke to reporters about how meaningful it is to knock off a historic rival of that caliber and punch a ticket to yet another World Cup Final.

Following Argentina‘s hard-fought, emotional victory over England, Lionel Messi spoke with DirecTV Sports about the gravity of the moment and what it means for La Albiceleste to reach yet another World Cup final. “Everything we went through was incredible. From the start—even though it was a soccer match—the anthem, everything, the group really felt it. We knew this wasn’t just any other win. The Argentine people wanted this so badly,“ Messi said.

“Reaching another World Cup final is wild; this group is unbelievable. We never stopped believing. Today we played a great game, and even when we were up against it, we pinned them back in their own box. It’s a feeling of pure, immense joy,” Messi added, reflecting on the milestone achievement.

Argentina proved why they are the reigning world champions in their semifinal masterclass against England. Now, La Albiceleste has its sights set on a consecutive World Cup final, this time against a red-hot Spain squad, with the date and venue already locked in for the ultimate showdown.

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In a stunning seven-minute blitz, Messi dismantled the English defense with two sublime assists. The virtuoso performance further solidified his status as the tournament’s premier playmaker and added another glittering chapter to a legacy that will likely conclude with this World Cup.

Lionel Messi of Argentina vs England

Messi’s historic World Cup impact

Despite being 39 years old, Messi continues to prove that age is merely a number. His masterclass throughout the 2026 tournament has elevated his unmatched legacy to new heights, rewriting the history books along the way. By guiding Argentina to another final, he is set to start in a third World Cup final, a historic milestone that even icons like Pele and Diego Maradona never accomplished.

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Furthermore, Messi stands alone as the top goalscorer in World Cup history with 21 goals. He also remains locked in a thrilling race for the tournament’s Golden Boot against France’s Kylian Mbappe and England’s Harry Kane, both of whom will be playing in the third-place consolation match.

With everything on the line, Argentina are determined to defend the crown they claimed four years ago at Qatar 2022. To do so, Messi will need to be at his absolute best as he prepares to break down a Spanish side boasting one of the most stubborn defensive units in the entire tournament.