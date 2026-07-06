Portugal eliminated by Spain: What’s Cristiano Ronaldo’s worst World Cup finish ever?

Following a high-stakes, emotional clash between Portugal and Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary international career has reached its final chapter, officially marking the end of his last World Cup appearance.

Despite a relentless effort to punch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals, Portugal’s championship dreams were shattered in a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Iberian rivals Spain. A late, clutch strike from Mikel Merino proved to be the decisive blow, officially eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo from the tournament.

The early exit marks another disappointing chapter in Ronaldo’s tournament history, though his absolute worst World Cup finish remains the infamous 2014 campaign in Brazil. In that tournament, a sluggish Portugal squad crashed out in the group stage, failing to advance after struggling in a brutal Group G against Germany, Ghana, and the United States.

With Ronaldo expected to make a decision regarding his future, the legendary forward’s lifelong quest to hoist the ultimate trophy has vanished this year. Meanwhile, the spotlight shifts entirely to a dominant Spanish side that continues to solidify its status as a premier powerhouse and it is expected to meet who, when and where is Spain playing next in 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

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With their World Cup journey concluded, Portugal must swiftly pivot to their next cycle of international challenges. The squad will reset for the launch of the UEFA Nations League in September, which serves as the opening salvo before they begin their qualifying campaign to punch their ticket to Euro 2028.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal at Dallas Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic international legacy

Anticipation was sky-high for what was widely expected to be Cristiano’s final World Cup act. While the legendary forward flashed moments of brilliance, he finished his 2026 World Cup run with three goals, falling short of the tournament-leading paces set by elite counterpart titans Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Erling Haaland.

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Nevertheless, Ronaldo’s broader international body of work remains utterly unparalleled. Over a legendary career spanning more than two decades, he re-wrote the record books for the Selecao das Quinas:

Appearances: 233

Goals: 146 (Extending his world record as the highest men’s international goalscorer in football history)

Assists: 37

Total goal contributions: 183

As the dust settles, soccer fans are left to reflect on a historic international career. While a World Cup trophy ultimately eluded him across six tournament appearances, Ronaldo’s unique distinction of scoring in every single one of those editions cements an immortal legacy that transcends a single piece of silverware.