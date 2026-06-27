Croatia vs Ghana: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 27, 2026

Croatia faces Ghana at the Philadelphia Stadium for Matchday 3 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Head-to-head duel to define the group. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Croatia vs Ghana Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, June 27, 2026 Time 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Croatia vs Ghana in the USA

Soccer fans across the United States will be able to watch this highly anticipated clash live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

Those preferring to stream can follow the action on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium.

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Can I watch Croatia vs Ghana for free?

U.S. fans can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream. Eligible new subscribers may qualify for a five-day free trial.

Both platforms offer nationwide live coverage, allowing viewers to follow every key moment and decisive play as it happens.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Everything will be on the line when Ghana and Croatia meet in the decisive Group L finale. With three teams still fighting for the top three spots, every result could reshape the standings.

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Ghana enters with four points after a scoreless draw against England and can still finish first depending on both its result and the outcome of England vs. Panama.

Croatia sits one point back and knows a win would secure at least second place while keeping first within reach if England fails to win. Expect a fiercely contested battle with plenty on the line.

Antoine Semenyo of Ghana – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

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Croatia vs Ghana: Predicted Lineups

Croatia (4-2-3-1): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Marin Pongracic, Josko Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Martin Baturina, Mario Pasalic, Ivan Perisic; Ante Budimir.

Ghana (4-3-3): Lawrence Asare; Ebenezer Annan Senaya, Jerome Opoku Adjetey, Jonathan Mensah Opoku, Gideon Mensah; Lawrence Agyekum Yirenkyi, Thomas Partey, Ibrahim Sadiq Sibo; Ernest Nuamah Williams, Jordan Ayew, Antoine Semenyo.

What time is the Croatia vs Ghana match?

The match kicks off today, June 27, at 5:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 5:00 PM

Central Time: 4:00 PM

Mountain Time: 3:00 PM

Pacific Time: 2:00 PM