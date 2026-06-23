Group L standings updated: Are Panama out of 2026 World Cup after loss to Croatia?

Despite a dominant first-half performance, Panama failed to capitalize on their chances, allowing Croatia to escape with three crucial points and completely shake up the Group L standings.

Panama squandered their latest opportunity to net their first goal of the 2026 World Cup following a heartbreaking, narrow loss to Croatia. With this result in the books, and on the heels of a 0-0 stalemate between England and Ghana, the Group L standings have received a massive shakeup.

Here is how the Group L standings look following the conclusion of Round 2:

Position & Team Points Games Played & Goal Difference 1. England 4 2 GP (+2 GD) 2. Ghana 4 2 GP (+1 GD) 3. Croatia 3 2 GP (0 GD) 4. Panama 0 2 GP (-3 GD)

Croatia found the perfect way to bounce back in Group L, putting themselves in prime position to secure a spot in the knockout stage when it squares off against Ghana in a high-stakes Round 3 finale.

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Carlos Harvey #14 of Panama competes for the ball.

Is Panama eliminated from the 2026 World Cup?

Yes, Panama have been officially eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following their loss to Croatia. Sitting at the bottom of the table with zero points, the Central American squad has run out of mathematical lifelines. England and Ghana currently pace the group with four points each, and because Croatia own the head-to-head tiebreaker, Panama’s hopes of advancing have completely vanished.

Even a massive, lopsided victory over England in the group finale wouldn’t move the needle; a win would only cap Panama’s maximum potential at three points. While that could technically pull them level with Croatia, FIFA’s tournament tiebreaker rules prioritize head-to-head results first, ensuring Croatia would advance as either a top-two finisher or one of the best third-place teams.

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Group L Round 3 Fixture Schedule

With only Croatia, Ghana, and England left fighting for a spot in the Round of 32, a multitude of scenarios could unfold to determine the final seeding. Here is the upcoming schedule for the decisive Round 3 fixtures in Group L: