Is Pervis Estupinan playing today for Ecuador vs Curacao at 2026 World Cup?

Ecuador, which were without Pervis Estupinan in their 2026 World Cup opener, play their second matchday against Curacao.

Ecuador lost their opening match at the 2026 World Cup against Ivory Coast and now urgently need to bounce back. For the match against Curacao, Pervis Estupinan will return to Sebastian Beccacece’s starting lineup.

The South American side is not out of the competition following its opening defeat; however, its future now depends heavily on whether it wins, draws, or loses its second match.

Ecuador and Curacao will meet at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with both teams needing all three points to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Can La Tri get the job done?

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Estupinan looks ahead

A defeat in a World Cup opener can be difficult emotionally; however, Estupinan told the media that it is time to look forward and focus on securing qualification.

Pervis Estupiñan of Ecuador

“The match is already behind us. We are doing very well, we are going to qualify, we are going to win. We want the whole country to be at ease,” he told Let’s Go Pro, ahead of clash between Ecuador and Curacao.

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The AC Milan player also added: “We’ve turned the page, the best is yet to come. Let’s stay united, because we’ve had good moments.”

What’s next for Ecuador?

For the final matchday of Group E at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ecuador will face Germany on June 25, 2026. This high-stakes group-stage finale will take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where Sebastian Beccacece’s squad will look to secure a crucial result to seal its place in the knockout rounds.