Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble and Alessia Cara were part of a high-profile moment involving Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2026 World Cup, but questions remain about FIFA’s payment model.

Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble and Alessia Cara are just three of all the artists who will take the stage in Toronto for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, which is set to begin at 3 PM ET (in the United States).

According to official FIFA communications and multiple lineup confirmations, the Toronto ceremony on June 12, 2026 will feature a high-profile group of performers including the three Canadian stars alongside international acts.

In most World Cup ceremonies, artist compensation is handled under confidential performance agreements, often structured as part of broader production deals, sponsorship arrangements or promotional partnerships.

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Do World Cup opening ceremony artists get paid?

There is no public confirmation that Alanis Morissette, Michael Buble or Alessia Cara were paid for performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto before Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Despite this, it is believed that the artists involved in the ceremony were not paid in a traditional sense, but instead FIFA uses a system similar to the NFL’s Super Bowl model, where performers benefit primarily through exposure.

This is because the World Cup is one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, especially within soccer. The 2026 edition is even more significant, as it is an expanded format featuring 48 teams competing across the tournament.