Canada HC Jesse Marsch after 3-0 defeat vs Morocco: ‘I’d rather be us than them’

Canada, coached by Jesse Marsch, lost 3–0 to Morocco and exited the 2026 World Cup in the Round of 16.

After losing 3–0 to Morocco, Canada were eliminated from the 2026 World Cup despite a strong performance. Jesse Marsch’s team delivered a respectable showing, and the head coach chose to distance himself from their opponents.

“What a privilege our fans have to follow a team like this that goes after the game like this and doesn’t play defensive and shows they can be better. I’d rather be us than them. As good as Morocco are, I’d rather be us. I couldn’t be HAPPIER!” he said to the press once the game concluded. The manager praised his players’ effort and sacrifice and thanked Canada for the tournament they had delivered.

This marks the furthest Canada have ever advanced at a FIFA World Cup. Despite the disappointment of the defeat, the Canucks have every reason to look ahead to a promising future and begin aiming for a breakthrough in upcoming tournaments.

Advertisement

Davies ultimately didn’t feature for Canada

The match required attacking firepower from Canada, which needed a way to level the game against Morocco. Alphonso Davies did not start the match, nor did he feature off the bench, despite many expecting him to see minutes on the pitch.

Alphonso Davies #19 of Canada is seen before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match.

A serious injury sustained prior to the start of the World Cup caused him to miss much of the tournament, although Marsch’s decision not to bring him on when a goal was needed came as a surprise. The talented player ultimately watched his team’s elimination from the sidelines.

Advertisement

What’s next for Morocco?

The path to a potential World Cup final has narrowed for Morocco after securing a place in the quarterfinals. The Atlas Lions will now face the winner of France vs. Paraguay on July 9 in Boston.

Despite the early injury to Ismael Saibari, the African side still has plenty of options to push for a major breakthrough and go as further as possible in its history in this prestigious tournament.