Norway vs England: Confirmed lineups with Erling Haaland today in 2026 World Cup quarterfinals

Norway, led by star striker Erling Haaland, are looking to secure a place in the semifinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against England.

Norway and England will face off for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals, with an electric atmosphere expected from both sets of supporters. Erling Haaland on one side and Harry Kane on the other will also look to continue adding to their tournament goal tallies.

French referee Clément Turpin will be the man in charge of this match, which, besides featuring two top teams, will also have another major factor as a key protagonist: the weather. High temperatures and the possibility of storms could play a significant role in the outcome.

Thomas Tuchel must deal with the confirmed absence of Jarell Quansah, but he will finally count on Declan Rice, who is playing from the beginning. Norway, meanwhile, will field their strongest starting lineup for this match.

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Haaland leads Norway’s lineup

Stale Solbakken, the veteran manager leading Norway to their furthest World Cup campaign in history, will stick with his trademark 3-4-3 formation, with Erling Haaland as the main attacking threat.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates.

Ørjan Nyland; Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Andreas Schjelderup, Patrick Berg, Martin Ødegaard; Alexander Sørloth, Julian Ryerson, Erling Haaland.

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England confirmed lineup

England, like Norway, will also wear their traditional home kit and will line up with this starting XI, with Marcus Rashford starting from the bench. Their future in the competition will depend on whether they win, tie, or lose this match.

Jordan Pickford; John Stones, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke.

Harry Kane #9 of England

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Goalscoring duel

Erling Haaland leads Norway’s scoring chart with seven goals, while Harry Kane is close behind with six. Both players are not only looking to guide their teams into the next round—the semifinal, set to be played against Argentina or Switzerland next Wednesday in Atlanta—but also aiming to catch Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at the top of the tournament’s scoring list, with eight goals each.