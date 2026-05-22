England’s manager Thomas Tuchel expresses disappointment in Harry Maguire after defender makes public his sadness over missing 2026 World Cup

Harry Maguire made public his feelings after learning he wouldn't represent England in the 2026 World Cup, but manager Thomas Tuchel is not fond of the defender's antics.

Before the official list of England for the 2026 World Cup was made even official, defender Harry Maguire expressed his disappointment in not getting the call. However, manager Thomas Tuchel now expressed an even bigger disappointment in the way the defender handled all of this, giving some context on the situation.

During the press conference, Tuchel addressed the Maguire situation. “I was surprised to read Maguire’s statement [saying he was shocked]. We had a private conversation and he had the chance to express his feelings. The decision is we stuck with the central defenders who carried us through the autumn”.

Whether fans agree or not with Maguire not getting called, the reality is Tuchel turned the tables on the defender. Also, he gave the explanation, Maguire wasn’t a part of the core that’s been recently selected.

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Which defenders will go to the 2026 World Cup for England

The defenders that Tuchel called to play the 2026 World Cup feature Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O’Reilly, Jarell Quansah, John Stones, and Djed Spence.

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 OFFICIAL: England squad for the 2026 World Cup! pic.twitter.com/iHHGPay6PM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2026

It is a very young, new squad. Many of the players called are new to the scene and haven’t played in a World Cup yet. Still, it’s what Tuchel thinks he needs to get England their second World Cup in history.

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Other notable omissions in England’s 2026 World Cup squad

Big-time names like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Fikayo Tomori, Luke Shaw, Lewis Hall, Morgan Gibbs-White, Adam Wharton, Jarrod Bowen, and Alex Scott won’t play in the World Cup. Arguably many of them should’ve made the list.

Now Tuchel is under a lot of pressure. If he fails to deliver, his job might be in jeopardy. Many will point to his 26-man list as the reason England failed. The German manager must bring the title home for the Three Lions… or else.