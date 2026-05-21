Harry Maguire ‘shocked’ at England’s 2026 World Cup roster snub by Thomas Tuchel

Harry Maguire was one of the marquee names left off Thomas Tuchel's 26-man England roster for the 2026 World Cup, a stunning omission that left the veteran Manchester United defender thoroughly blindsided.

Ahead of the official announcement of England‘s 26-man roster, Harry Maguire was the first to realize he will not be called up for the 2026 World Cup by Thomas Tuchel, prompting the veteran defender to share his thoughts on the high-profile snub by the German manager.

“I was confident I could have played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision,“ Maguire revealed on his social media accounts. “I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players all the best this summer.”

Following Tuchel‘s stunning decision, anticipation is building over which players will make the final cut for England’s World Cup squad in North America. The decision raises eyebrows across the landscape, as several out-of-form players remain in contention for a call-up despite Maguire already being cast aside.

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Stars like Phil Foden and Cole Palmer have both endured sluggish club campaigns, leaving genuine uncertainty about whether Tuchel will count on them for the tournament. Meanwhile, rivals are already locking in their squads, with Germany recently dropping their 26-man roster anchored by veteran keeper Manuel Neuer.

I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision.



I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years.



I wish the players, all the… pic.twitter.com/9X7asAkCFF — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 21, 2026

What to expect from Tuchel’s 26-man roster

According to The Guardian, while a core group of players have already secured their ticket to the World Cup, a handful of bubble candidates will have to wait until Friday morning to find out if their names are on the plane.

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The British media outlet revealed that pillars such as Jude Bellingham, Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and captain Harry Kane are locked in to lead the Three Lions under Tuchel’s guidance.

Conversely, several high-profile names are still sweating on a roster spot. Along with the aforementioned struggles of Palmer and Foden, players like Reece James, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke remain on the bubble despite flashing elite potential in the Premier League over the past season.

When will Tuchel announce the 26-man roster?

According to England‘s media relations team, Thomas Tuchel will host a press conference on Friday, May 22 at 9:45 a.m. local time (4:45 a.m. ET). The FA will distribute the official roster across their digital and social media platforms before Tuchel takes questions from the press.

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