France vs Sweden: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 30, 2026

France plays against Sweden at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. Mbappe's France seeks a place in the round of 16 against Gyokeres' tough Sweden. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match France vs Sweden Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time 4:30 PM (ET) / 1:30 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch France vs Sweden in the USA

Viewers in the United States can catch the action live on FOX and Telemundo through traditional cable and satellite providers.

The game will also stream on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this thrilling matchup.

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Can I watch France vs Sweden for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this anticipated clash live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, with both offering eligible new users a free five-day trial.

Available nationwide, both services allow viewers to follow every key moment from the opening whistle to the final result.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

A marquee World Cup knockout clash pits two traditional powers against each other, with two-time champion France entering as a top contender after a dominant group stage led by Kylian Mbappé.

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Les Bleus look strong and balanced, but the stakes now rise with no margin for error. Sweden, meanwhile, showed promise with an opening win over Tunisia but were exposed in a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands, raising questions about their consistency.

Still, the Swedes remain confident they can rebound and lean on their attacking quality to challenge a French side favored to move on.

Anthony Elanga of Sweden – Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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France vs Sweden: Predicted Lineups

France (4-2-3-1): Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Hernández; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué; Kylian Mbappé.

Sweden (3-4-3): Viktor Zetterström; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelöf, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Oscar Bernhardsson, Lucas Bergvall, Yasin Ayari, Samuel Stroud; Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak.

What time is the France vs Sweden match?

The match kicks off today, June 30, at 4:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 4:30 PM

Central Time: 3:30 PM

Mountain Time: 2:30 PM

Pacific Time: 1:30 PM