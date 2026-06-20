Germany vs Ivory Coast: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 20, 2026

Germany plays against Ivory Coast at the Toronto Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both rivals started with a victory and are going for another three points to secure qualification. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Germany vs Ivory Coast Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Saturday, June 20, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Germany vs Ivory Coast in the USA

Fans throughout the United States can catch this much-anticipated matchup live on FOX and Telemundo via standard television broadcasts.

Streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium, giving viewers plenty of ways to tune in. Be sure not to miss this must-watch showdown.

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Can I watch Germany vs Ivory Coast for free?

Viewers across the U.S. can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream, with both platforms currently providing a complimentary five-day trial for qualifying new users.

Available nationwide through either streaming option, the broadcast delivers every moment of the contest live, from the first whistle to the final seconds.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Germany and Ivory Coast enter this World Cup showdown after opening the tournament with statement victories. Germany cruised to a dominant 7-1 win over Curacao, showcasing the attacking firepower many expected from one of the competition’s favorites.

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Ivory Coast, meanwhile, had to work much harder for their three points, overcoming a strong Ecuador side with a second-half breakthrough after a difficult opening 45 minutes.

With both teams sitting on winning starts, another positive result could be enough to punch their ticket to the knockout stage, adding even more significance to this highly anticipated matchup.

Ivory Coast’s Franck Kessie – Carl Recine/Getty Images

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Germany vs Ivory Coast: Predicted Lineups

Germany (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown; Alexander Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Kai Havertz.

Ivory Coast (4-4-2): Yahia Fofana; Guela Doue, Wilfried Singo, Emmanuel Agbadou, Ghislain Konan; Amad Diallo, Franck Kessie, Seko Fofana, Yan Diomande; Elye Wahi, Ange-Yoane Bonny.

What time is the Germany vs Ivory Coast match?

The match kicks off today, June 20, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 PM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM