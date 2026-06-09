How many and which 2026 World Cup games will be played in Houston?

Discover Houston's role in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including the teams scheduled to play there and what fans can expect from the tournament in Texas.

Houston will play a major role during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, serving as one of the tournament’s 16 host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The city’s Houston Stadium will host seven matches in total, including five group-stage games and two knockout-round contests, making it one of the busiest venues during the competition.

With a capacity of approximately 72,000 spectators, Houston Stadium is expected to welcome fans from around the world as several high-profile national teams make appearances in Texas. Among the countries scheduled to play in Houston during the group stage are Germany, Portugal, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Cabo Verde, and Curaçao.

The venue will also be part of the knockout phase, hosting both a Round of 32 match and a Round of 16 fixture. Those games could feature some of the tournament’s biggest stars as teams compete for a place in the latter stages of the World Cup.

Advertisement

Which 2026 World Cup matches will be played in Houston?

Houston Stadium is scheduled to host the following matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Workers prepare for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Houston Stadium. Jack Gorman/Getty Images

June 14, 2026 – Germany vs. Curaçao (Group E)

– Germany vs. Curaçao (Group E) June 17, 2026 – Portugal vs. DR Congo (Group K)

– Portugal vs. DR Congo (Group K) June 20, 2026 – Netherlands vs. Sweden (Group F)

– Netherlands vs. Sweden (Group F) June 23, 2026 – Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Group K)

– Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Group K) June 26, 2026 – Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H)

– Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Group H) June 29, 2026 – Round of 32 (Group C winner vs. Group F runner-up)

– Round of 32 (Group C winner vs. Group F runner-up) July 4, 2026 – Round of 16 (Match 73 winner vs. Match 75 winner)

The schedule guarantees that Houston fans will have the opportunity to watch some of the world’s most recognized soccer nations, including Portugal and the Netherlands, before the tournament moves into the knockout rounds.

Advertisement

Why is Houston an important World Cup host city?

Houston has long been one of the most soccer-friendly markets in the United States, regularly attracting large crowds for international matches and major club competitions.

SurveyWhich Houston World Cup match are you most excited to watch? Which Houston World Cup match are you most excited to watch? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

The city will be one of only a handful of venues to stage matches in both the group stage and knockout rounds. With seven games on the schedule, Houston is expected to become one of the focal points of the tournament and a key destination for traveling supporters throughout the summer of 2026.