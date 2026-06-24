How many fans are attending Czechia vs Mexico today at the 2026 World Cup?

Mexico City Stadium opens its doors for a thrilling Group A finale between Mexico and Czechia, with tens of thousands of fans packing the stands to experience the intensity firsthand.

The venue is set for the high-stakes Group A finale between Czechia and Mexico. Tens of thousands of passionate supporters are ready to pack the stands at the iconic Mexico City Stadium for what promises to be an incredible night of football.

During the 2026 World Cup opening match, FIFA confirmed that an incredible 80,824 fans flooded the stadium to watch Mexico defeat South Africa 2-0. A virtually identical turnout is expected for tonight’s clash.

Even though El Tri has already safely punched its ticket to the Round of 32, the home crowd isn’t about to miss the chance to roar their team across the finish line in this final group-stage test.

Advertisement

A historic cathedral of world soccer

Mexico City Stadium—the legendary Estadio Azteca—is a world-renowned venue that stands as a true cathedral of soccer history.

General view inside the Mexico City Stadium.

A historic first: By hosting matches in 2026, it became the first stadium in soccer history to feature in three separate World Cup tournaments (1970, 1986, and 2026).

By hosting matches in 2026, it became the (1970, 1986, and 2026). The stage of legends: This is the very pitch where icons like Pele and Diego Maradona cemented their legacies by lifting the iconic trophy.

Advertisement

Tonight, under the bright lights and ahead of a rainy kickoff, the historic venue prepares to add yet another unforgettable chapter to its storied international legacy.

Why Mexico City Stadium Missed Out on the 2026 World Cup Final

When Mexico, Canada, and the United States launched their joint “United Bid” to host the 2026 World Cup, the three nations agreed from the very beginning that the United States would host the tournament’s final match, alongside the majority of the knockout stage games.

For soccer purists, a final at the historic Estadio Azteca—rebranded as Mexico City Stadium for the tournament—would have been a dream scenario. It is, after all, the only venue to have witnessed both Pele (1970) and Diego Maradona (1986) lift the iconic trophy.

Advertisement

However, the logistical and economic framework of the joint bid meant the business end of the tournament belonged north of the border. To balance the scales, FIFA awarded Mexico the prestigious opening match of the tournament, while the grand finale was locked in for New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium).