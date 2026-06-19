How many fans are attending USA vs Australia today at the 2026 World Cup?

With tens of thousands expected inside Seattle's Lumen Field, USA vs Australia is set to deliver one of the biggest crowds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage. The attendance figure could become a story of its own.

The United States and Australia meet today in one of the marquee matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, and a massive crowd is expected to attend. The setting should provide a memorable backdrop for the occasion.

While official attendance figures will not be confirmed until kickoff, organizers are anticipating a near-capacity crowd at Seattle Stadium, the World Cup name for Lumen Field. Demand for tickets has been strong throughout the competition.

FIFA recently confirmed a World Cup capacity of 66,925 for the venue, making it one of the largest stadiums being used during the tournament. It has also been reported that it can accommodate up to 72,000 spectators for special events.

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Is USA vs Australia a sellout?

USA vs Australia is sellout at Seattle’s Lumen Field. Ticket demand for the Group D clash remained exceptionally high throughout the week, with resale prices rising significantly as matchday approached.

Players of the United States during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Several ticket-tracking communities monitoring FIFA inventory reported that only scattered resale seats remained available in the days leading up to the match. Many of the remaining tickets were listed through secondary marketplaces.

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The matchup combines several factors that naturally drive attendance: the host nation is playing, both teams won their opening group-stage matches, and the game could have a major impact on qualification for the knockout rounds.

Why is Lumen Field known for its crowd noise?

Lumen Field is known for its crowd noise because it has hosted some of the loudest recorded crowds in sports history. The stadium’s design was specifically created to amplify sound, helping trap noise generated by spectators.

The venue gained worldwide recognition in 2013 when Seattle Seahawks fans set a Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd roar at a sports stadium, reaching 136.6 decibels during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers.

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At the time, it was officially recognized as the loudest stadium crowd ever measured. The combination of steep seating sections, a partial roof structure and passionate supporters creates an intimidating environment for visiting teams.

How many Australian fans traveled to Seattle?

Approximately 10,000 Australian supporters are expected to attend USA vs Australia in Seattle. Reports from Australia ahead of the match indicated that thousands of Socceroos fans made the trip to the Pacific Northwest.

They entered the match with growing confidence after defeating Turkey in its opening fixture, creating increased excitement among supporters hoping to see the team secure an early place in the knockout rounds.

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Although American fans are expected to make up the majority of the crowd, the sizable Australian presence ensure the atmosphere would not feel entirely one-sided. The Socceroos have traditionally attracted strong traveling support.

The presence of thousands of Australian fans added another layer to an already high-profile Group D encounter, helping create a World Cup atmosphere worthy of one of the tournament’s marquee group-stage matches.

What is the attendance record at Lumen Field?

The attendance record for a sporting event at Lumen Field is 69,274 spectators. That mark was set during the 2019 MLS Cup Final between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC, making it the largest crowd ever recorded.

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The venue has a long history of attracting massive soccer crowds. Seattle Sounders matches have frequently surpassed 60,000 fans, and the stadium has hosted several international matches featuring the United States and Argentina.

For non-sporting events, the overall stadium attendance record is even higher. A U2 concert in 2009 drew more than 67,000 spectators, demonstrating the venue’s ability to accommodate massive audiences for major events.