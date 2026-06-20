Tunisia vs Japan: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 21, 2026

Tunisia will face Japan at the Estadio Monterrey for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. After drawing with the Netherlands, Japan is looking for its first win against Tunisia, who are seeking to recover from their 5-1 defeat against Sweden. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Tunisia vs Japan Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Sunday, June 21, 2026 Time 12:00 AM (ET) / 9:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS1, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Tunisia vs Japan in the USA

Viewers across the United States will be able to watch this highly awaited contest live on FS1 and Telemundo through traditional TV coverage.

The match will also be available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting clash.

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Can I watch Ecuador vs Curacao for free?

Viewers across the U.S. can stream this marquee matchup live on Fubo or DirecTV Stream, with both platforms currently providing a complimentary five-day trial for qualifying new users.

Available nationwide through either streaming option, the broadcast delivers every moment of the contest live, from the first whistle to the final seconds.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Both teams enter this matchup in need of a result, but Japan carries the momentum after battling to a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in its tournament opener.

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The Japanese showed resilience by overcoming two separate deficits to earn a valuable point and now have their sights set on a first victory. Tunisia, meanwhile, is looking to recover from a difficult start after a 5-1 loss to Swedenled to a coaching change.

With a new manager taking charge, the North Africans will try to turn the page and deliver a much stronger performance in a pivotal contest for both sides.

Hannibal Mejbri of Tunisia – David Ramos/Getty Images

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Tunisia vs Japan: Predicted Lineups

Tunisia (4-3-3): Yehia Dahmen; Mohamed Valery, Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Ali Abdi Ben Ouanes; Ellyes Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Hannibal Mejbri; Elias Achouri, Haythem Saad, Mohamed Ali Gharbi.

Japan (4-2-3-1): Zion Suzuki; Yukinari Sugawara, Kou Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo; Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka; Takefusa Kubo, Daichi Kamada, Ritsu Doan; Ayase Ueda.

What time is the Tunisia vs Japan match?

The match kicks off today, June 21, at 12:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 12:00 AM

Central Time: 11:00 PM

Mountain Time: 10:00 PM

Pacific Time: 9:00 PM