In which city and stadium are USA vs Australia playing today for 2026 World Cup?

As USA and Australia get set for a high-stakes 2026 FIFA World Cup showdown, the spotlight isn't only on the players. The host city and stadium will provide the backdrop for a match that could shape the Group D race.

The United States and Australia are set to meet today in one of the most important matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage, with valuable points on the line and a notable absence: team star Christian Pulisic.

The match will take place in Seattle Stadium, in one of the host cities selected for the tournament and a destination widely recognized for its passionate soccer culture. The city has become a major hub for the sport in the United States.

The stadium (Lumen Field) is a venue famous for its electric crowds and intense atmosphere. Home to the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and MLS’ Seattle Sounders, it is expected to be packed with 66,925 fans of both teams.

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Why was Seattle selected as a 2026 World Cup host city?

Seattle was selected as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup because of its passionate soccer culture, proven track record of hosting major sporting events and world-class stadium infrastructure.

Giovanni Reyna during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

FIFA identified Seattle as one of the strongest soccer markets in North America, citing the city’s long history of drawing large crowds for professional and international matches. The city has been a soccer hotbed for decades.

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The Seattle Sounders have consistently ranked among MLS attendance leaders, while previous international friendlies featuring clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Barcelona attracted crowds exceeding 60,000 fans.

FIFA has described Seattle as a “bastion of the sport” in the United States. Another major factor was Lumen Field itself. The venue is known throughout North American sports for its crowd noise and atmosphere.

How many fans can Lumen Field hold?

Lumen Field can accommodate approximately 66,925 spectators during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIFA has confirmed the venue as one of the tournament’s largest stadiums and one of the key host sites in the United States.

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The stadium opened in 2002 and serves as the home of the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and MLS’s Seattle Sounders. Its design includes a partial roof structure that traps crowd noise, helping create the electric atmosphere.

Lumen Field has regularly hosted crowds exceeding 65,000 for major soccer matches and international exhibitions. The venue is expected to be near capacity for USA vs Australia, particularly given the significance of the Group D matchup.

How can fans get to Lumen Field?

Fans can reach Lumen Field by light rail, commuter train, bus, ferry, rideshare, car or by walking from downtown Seattle. It is located just south of downtown and is considered one of the most accessible venues at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The most popular option is Seattle’s Link Light Rail system. Stadium Station is only a short walk from the venue, while International District/Chinatown Station also provides convenient access. Both stations connect directly with downtown Seattle and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Fans traveling from other parts of Washington can use the Sounder commuter rail, which stops at King Street Station near the stadium. King County Metro buses also operate numerous routes serving the area on matchdays.

For those driving, parking is available around the stadium district, although organizers strongly recommend arriving early and using public transportation whenever possible due to expected World Cup crowds and traffic congestion.