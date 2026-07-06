How many free kick goals does Malik Tillman have in the 2026 World Cup?

Malik Tillman is turning heads at the World Cup, turning in brilliant goals that are catching everyone by surprise.

Malik Tillman already has two free-kick goals in the 2026 World Cup. He scored his first against Bosnia and Herzegovina, and his second came in the Round of 16 against Belgium. That crucial strike secured a 1-1 draw and gave a massive lifeline to a US team that had started the match on the back foot.

Tillman has been a key player for the United States during this World Cup run. Beyond his two free-kick goals, he also picked up an assist during the group stage against Paraguay, setting up Folarin Balogun. Interestingly, Balogun wasn’t even expected to play against Belgium, but FIFA rescinded the red card he had received in the previous match.

The United States roster features plenty of talent capable of finding the back of the net, and Tillman’s recent form puts him right on the heels of his teammate Balogun, who leads the team with three goals so far in the tournament.

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Tillman’s USMNT stats

Delivering a strong impact since making his debut in 2022, Tillman, despite his young age, already has six goals for the USMNT across more than 1,600 minutes of play. His breakout year with the national team came in 2025, when he scored three goals during the Gold Cup.

Before the 2026 World Cup kicked off, Tillman also crossed the 30-cap milestone with the national team. However, it’s worth noting that the bulk of his development didn’t happen stateside, he actually grew up and learned the game in Europe.

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Where did Tillman develop?

Tillman bypassed the traditional US youth soccer system entirely. He only made two appearances for the US Under-15 team. Instead, the rest of his international youth development, spanning from the U-15 to the U-21 levels, happened with Germany, the country where he was born.