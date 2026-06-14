What happens if Sweden win, tie or lose vs Tunisia today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Coming into the tournament with high expectations, Sweden must prove themselves against Tunisia in their first game of the 2026 World Cup.

After missing the tournament in 2022, Sweden are back at the World Cup and determined to prove they can be a threat. In order to do so, though, they must pass their first test, which comes against Tunisia in the final match of Matchday 1 in Group F at the 2026 World Cup.

On paper, Sweden versus Tunisia should be a favorable matchup for the Yellow and Blue. However, anything can happen, and the Eagles of Carthage could very well pull off a shocker in Group F.

Sweden would rather not think about anything other than a win over Tunisia, but at Bolavip, we take a look at every possible outcome and the consequences it would have for the Yellow and Blue as they navigate Group F, which is also made up of the Netherlands and Japan.

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What happens if Sweden defeats Tunisia?

If Sweden win in their World Cup opener against Tunisia, they will come away with three points, while Tunisia are left with none. Because Netherlands and Japan tied 2-2, a win against the Eagles of Carthage would send the Yellow and Blue to first place in Group F.

Viktor Gyökeres of Sweden.

However, the job would only be getting started for Graham Potter’s team. Sweden would have to take care of business against the Oranje and the Samurai Blue. Sweden wouldn’t clinch their place in the round of 32 with a win over Tunisia, but it would be a good start and, frankly, the only outcome the Yellow and Blue would be able to live with.

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What happens if Sweden and Tunisia tie?

If the game ends in a draw, there will be no extra time or penalty shootout. A tie it will be. Both Sweden and Tunisia would come away with a point each. During the 2026 World Cup group stage, tied games do not go to extra time after 90 minutes.

Because the Netherlands and Japan also drew, every team in Group F would remain level on one point apiece. Heading into the second match of the group stage, it would feel as if nothing had happened, and everything would still be left to play for.

What happens if Sweden loses vs Tunisia?

A defeat in the 2026 World Cup opener against Tunisia would be a worst-case scenario for Sweden. Not only would the Eagles of Carthage jump to first place in Group F and the Yellow and Blue drop to last, but it would also mean Sweden let an unsurpassable opportunity slip through their fingers.

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On paper, Tunisia are the less daunting opponent in the group. If the Swedes fall to them, then it might be a terrible omen for what’s to come when they take on the Dutch and the Japanese. However, soccer isn’t linear, and anything can happen. Just as Tunisia might take down Sweden, the Scandinavians can come away with wins over the Netherlands and Japan.