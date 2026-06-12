Players born overseas who are on Paraguay’s 2026 World Cup roster

Paraguay's World Cup roster includes five players who were born outside the country, but they are fully committed to giving everything they've got for the national team.

Paraguay features a roster packed with veteran talent for the 2026 World Cup. Several of those players were born overseas, including Alejandro Sebastián Romero Gamarra, better known as “Kaku.” Born in Argentina, Kaku already has 35 caps with the Paraguayan national team.

He also made five appearances for Argentina’s U-20 squad. As an experienced midfielder, Kaku could provide Paraguay with exactly what it needs in a crucial area of the pitch. He has been playing his club soccer for Al Ain since 2023.

Another one of the five foreign-born players on Paraguay’s roster is Andrés Cubas. Also born in Argentina, the midfielder has earned 33 caps. He came up through the youth system at Boca Juniors and previously played for Argentina’s U-20 team as well.

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Paraguay’s foreign-born players

Where a player was born doesn’t make them any less dedicated than their homegrown teammates. Ultimately, all fans care about is seeing players like Kaku and Cubas hit their full potential during the World Cup, hoping the national team can make another deep run like its quarterfinal appearance in 2010.

Kaku (Argentina)

(Argentina) Andrés Cubas (Argentina)

(Argentina) Gastón Olveira (Uruguay)

(Uruguay) Juan José Cáceres (Argentina)

(Argentina) Maurício Magalhães Prado (Brazil)

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Maurício’s path is particularly interesting. Born in São Paulo, Brazil, the 24-year-old was playing for his native country’s U-23 team until recently, scoring one goal in seven appearances. Since switching allegiance to World Cup-bound Paraguay, he has earned just three caps.

The majority of the foreign-born players on Paraguay’s roster hail from Argentina, a country famous for exporting talent. Many Argentine players suit up for other national teams at the World Cup after missing out on a spot with their own senior squad.