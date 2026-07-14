How many World Cup semifinals has France won and lost?

France has built a dominant legacy when competing at the highest level of the World Cup. Throughout its tournament history, the elite nation has navigated its way to the crucial semifinal stage eight separate times. Over the course of these matches, the team has secured four victories and suffered three defeats.

The victories began on July 8, 1998, against Croatia, followed by a tight triumph over Portugal on July 5, 2006. Years later, the team continued this winning habit on July 10, 2018, against Belgium before outclassing Morocco on December 14, 2022.

The three painful defeats took place during earlier tournament eras against two heavy opponents. The very first semifinal loss occurred on June 24, 1958, when a legendary Brazilian squad stopped the French squad. Decades later, back-to-back semifinal heartbreaks followed on July 8, 1982, and July 25, 1986, both inflicted by West Germany.

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France’s record at the World Cup semifinals

The visionary Albert Batteux was the first France manager to guide the national team into a World Cup semifinal during that historic 1958 journey. That ground-breaking match took place at Sweden’s Rasunda Stadium.

1958: Lost 5–2 against Brazil

1982: Lost to West Germany on penalties (5–4)

1986: Lost 2–0 against West Germany

1998: Won 2–1 against Croatia

2006: Won 1–0 against Portugal

2018: Won 1–0 against Belgium

2022: Won 2–0 against Morocco

2026: (pending result) against Spain

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Didier Deschamps eventually took the managerial reins to lead a dominant new generation featuring superstars like Antoine Griezmann, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele, and Kylian Mbappe. This modern era has seen Les Bleus control iconic arenas.

Why France dominates the semifinal spotlight

France entered the semifinals stage as an overwhelming favorite due to an unparalleled blend of elite tournament experience, tactical stability under Didier Deschamps, and arguably the most explosive “total football” strategy.

Led by the unstoppable brilliance of Mbappe alongside a golden generation of world-class depth, Les Bleus have consistently possessed the unmatched ability to outclass any opponent on the biggest stage.