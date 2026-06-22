The uniforms Argentina and Austria are wearing today for 2026 World Cup Matchday 2

Classic kits for Argentina and Austria in what could be one of the day's most entertaining matches, with both teams coming in undefeated.

Argentina will have the chance to wear their classic Albiceleste jersey again, this time in a match against an undefeated Austria side that will also sport their traditional look well-known to soccer fans.

Argentina previously wore their classic jersey in a dominant opening World Cup victory against Algeria. Following that match, Lionel Messi himself said he felt proud of his teammates for such a strong start to the tournament.

Whether wearing the Albiceleste brings the Argentines extra luck is up for debate, but they will certainly need it against Austria. Currently sitting high in the FIFA rankings, the Austrians might find some extra inspiration wearing their primary national team kit.

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Uniforms for Argentina and Austria

The variation Argentina will use against the Austrians is easy to spot. They will wear their official home jersey from the first match, but this time paired with navy blue shorts and socks, both featuring light blue details.

Austria will also tweak their look. They are set to wear their red jersey with black sleeves, but instead of the black shorts they wore against Jordan, they will switch to white shorts. This change avoids a kit clash with the Argentines, who are heavily favored to advance well past the group stage.

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How many uniforms do Argentina and Austria have available for the World Cup?

Argentina brought only two different kits to the World Cup. The first is the Albiceleste jersey that every soccer fan recognizes, one of the most sought-after shirts among the 48 national teams. The second is a blue jersey with a black background and white stripes on the sleeves.

Austria has three kits available. There is the red-and-black jersey, which is the only one they have used so far in the group stage. They also have an all-white kit with thin orange lines, as well as a third, all-black kit with red details.