Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting today for Belgium vs Senegal at the 2026 World Cup?

As fans tune into Belgium's elimination game against Senegal at the 2026 World Cup, many can't help wonder why Romelu Lukaku isn't among the starters.

Belgium take on Senegal in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. With everything on the line, neither side will give an inch as they battle for a spot in the Round of 16 and both know what happens if they win, tie, or lose. However, head coach Rudi Garcia has made a bold decision by leaving Romelu Lukaku off the starting XI in a game where goalkeeper Edouard Mendy isn’t playing for Senegal.

Although surprising to many, Garcia has opted for other options at the striker position over Lukaku in the 2026 World Cup before. For instance, Lukaku was used as a substitute and came off the bench during Belgium’s 1-1 draw against Egypt and 5-1 victory over New Zealand in the group stage. Thus, Garcia may believe that tactical decision has paid off for him and the national team.

Lukaku’s lone start in this year’s World Cup so far came against Iran, in a game that ended in a goalless draw. Thus, the numbers don’t lie, and as ironic as it sounds, Belgium do better scoring when one of their best strikers comes off the bench. Belgium’s declining FIFA ranking might disagree with that statement, however.

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Lukaku’s appearances in 2026 World Cup

While Lukaku has rarely served as a starter for Garcia and Belgium at the 2026 World Cup, he’s appeared in every game. He might play more or fewer minutes, but he is always subbed in at some point in the game.

Romelu Lukaku at the 2026 World Cup.

Lukaku’s role as a substitute against Senegal raises even more questions considering the striker scored a goal and assisted another less than 10 minutes after coming on during Belgium’s last group-stage outing against the All Whites.

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Depending on how the game against Senegal goes for the Red Devils, Lukaku might be thrown into the action earlier. Whether it comes with perfect timing or when it’s already too late for Belgium, that’s a different story. Senegal also benched a renowned striker as Nicolas Jackson isn’t starting today.

Who will play in Lukaku’s place?

While there is no other forward on Belgium’s 2026 World Cup roster who has Lukaku’s build or main characteristics, there is someone who can stand shoulder to shoulder with him. That’s Charles De Ketelaere, who stands at 6’3”.

Thanks to his height, De Ketelaere is a fitting replacement for Lukaku, and he will be in charge of leading Belgium’s attack, with Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku joining him on the wings.