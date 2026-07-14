Is Dallas Stadium air-conditioned at the 2026 World Cup?

Texas summer heat puts Dallas Stadium in the spotlight during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The venue's climate-control system and retractable roof are expected to play a key role in matchday conditions.

Dallas Stadium is one of the most recognizable venues at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, not only because of its size but also for its ability to provide a controlled environment during the peak of the Texas summer.

With Arlington temperatures frequently climbing above 95°F (35°C) in June and July, many fans heading to the tournament have the same question before kickoff: will they be sitting in an air-conditioned stadium?

The answer matters for more than just comfort. Dallas Stadium, the FIFA tournament name for AT&T Stadium, features a retractable roof and a powerful climate-control system designed to keep everyone in stable indoor conditions.

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Does the roof stay closed during 2026 World Cup games at Dallas Stadium?

Yes! The roof is expected to remain closed for most 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at Dallas Stadium, allowing the venue to operate as a fully climate-controlled stadium with air conditioning.

General view inside the Dallas Stadium as players of Spain train (Source: Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

While the retractable roof can be opened, FIFA has generally preferred an indoor environment in Arlington to protect players and fans from the extreme Texas summer heat and to provide consistent playing conditions.

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Dallas Stadium—known as AT&T Stadium outside FIFA competitions—was specifically chosen as one of the tournament’s premier venues because of its retractable roof and advanced HVAC system.

Along with Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) and Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium), it is one of only three World Cup venues capable of creating a fully enclosed, air-conditioned environment.

Although the roof can open in about 12 minutes and is frequently used for NFL games and other events, FIFA has favored keeping it shut during the World Cup. Closing the roof reduces the impact of heat, humidity and unpredictable weather.

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The closed-roof configuration also helps preserve the temporary natural grass field installed for the tournament. Because the stadium was originally designed with artificial turf, FIFA and local organizers spent years developing and testing a hybrid natural-grass surface.