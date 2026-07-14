What’s the weather and temperature in Dallas today for France vs Spain at 2026 World Cup?

France and Spain meet in Dallas for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, but the weather could become part of the story. Here's the latest forecast and what fans should know before heading to Dallas Stadium.

France and Spain meet with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at stake, bringing together two of the tournament’s strongest teams for a blockbuster semifinal. The game will be played at Dallas Stadium.

Beyond the tactical matchup and the star power on the field, fans making their way to the venue will also have to contend with another familiar challenge in North Texas: the summer heat.

Forecasts call for temperatures around 90°F (32°C) during the afternoon, with humid conditions making it feel even warmer. While isolated thunderstorms remain possible later in the day, the weather is expected to stay dry.

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Will it rain during France vs. Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Rain will not affect France vs. Spain or the buildup to kickoff. Forecasts for Tuesday afternoon call for warm and mostly dry conditions around Dallas Stadium, with only a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Kylian Mbappe and teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I match (Source: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Although scattered storms remain in the forecast for parts of North Texas later in the day, meteorologists do not expect widespread rainfall during the hours leading up to the match.

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FIFA has protocols in place for severe weather, but rain alone does not automatically delay or suspend a match. Games continue unless conditions pose a safety risk, such as lightning in the area, extreme weather, or an unplayable field.

The good news for players and spectators is that the weather should have little impact once the action begins. Dallas Stadium is a climate-controlled venue, meaning the indoor temperature will remain comfortable.

What time does the hottest weather hit Dallas on matchday?

The hottest part of the day is expected between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time, which overlaps with the start of France vs. Spain. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach around 90-92°F (32-33°C), while the combination of heat and humidity could make it feel closer to 97°F (36°C) outdoors.

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Because the semifinal kicks off during the warmest hours of the day, fans arriving early or spending time in parking lots, fan festivals, or outside the stadium should plan accordingly.

Staying hydrated, wearing light-colored clothing and seeking shade whenever possible are recommended before entering the venue. Once inside Dallas Stadium, however, the heat will no longer be a concern.