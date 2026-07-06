Is Portugal out of 2026 World Cup after losing to Spain?

Portugal's quest for a first-ever World Cup title is over. A crushing day for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates.

Portugal’s dream of winning its first FIFA World Cup has come to an end after a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 in Arlington. It’s over for Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was a tightly contested match that appeared destined for extra time before Spain finally found the breakthrough in the closing minutes through Mikel Merino. Despite matching the European champions for long stretches, Portugal could not find an equalizer.

The result brings an abrupt end to the tournament for one of the most talented squads in the competition and leaves Portugal once again searching for its first World Cup title.

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Is Portugal out of the 2026 World Cup?

Yes. Portugal has officially been eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to Spain in the Round of 16. Mikel Merino’s late goal proved to be the difference, sending Spain into the quarterfinals while ending Portugal’s campaign.

A painful ending for Portugal’s golden generation

Portugal entered the tournament as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. With a squad featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, and several other world-class players, expectations were extremely high. Instead, Portugal leaves the World Cup empty-handed after falling to one of its biggest European rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s unfinished World Cup dream

For Cristiano Ronaldo, the defeat is especially emotional. The Portuguese legend has won nearly every major honor in soccer, but the FIFA World Cup remains the one trophy missing from his remarkable career.

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Given his age, this defeat is widely expected to mark Ronaldo’s final appearance at a World Cup, meaning the greatest prize in international football is likely to remain the one achievement he could never complete.