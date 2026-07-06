Is Cristiano Ronaldo retiring from Portugal after 2026 World Cup elimination?

It was the million-dollar question coming into the 2026 World Cup, and it may have been answered after Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were eliminated. Was this Ronaldo's last game for his country?

Cristiano Ronaldo set and broke records from left to right in FIFA World Cups. During the 2026 World Cup, that was no different. However, another trend prevailed, and that was Ronaldo’s failure to ever hoist the most coveted trophy in international soccer. For the sixth straight FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo and Portugal have been eliminated earlier than they hoped.

Coming into the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo and Portugal had one mission, and one mission only: to win the World Cup once and for all. However, it simply wasn’t to be. Once again, their dreams came to a crushing end because of a 1-0 loss in the Round of 16 against Spain, just like it had occurred in 2010 in South Africa.

Now, the focus shifts to Ronaldo, even though the spotlight was always on him. With Lamine Yamal consoling Ronaldo after the game, fans across the world wonder: Was the loss against Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup the last time we ever saw Ronaldo play for his country?

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Was the 2026 World Cup Ronaldo’s last?

Coming into the tournament, all signs suggested it would be. And Ronaldo himself confirmed the 2026 World Cup was going to be his last. Ronaldo will go on to join an elite list of greats never to win the biggest tournament in international soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

Cristiano may have a sudden change of heart after such a rough ending to the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, but it feels improbable that he could be on Portugal’s roster four years from now. Ronaldo’s tears after losing to Spain also suggest this was the end of his World Cup career.

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Ronaldo is 41, and he will be 45 by the time another FIFA World Cup comes around. Essam El Hadary is the oldest player ever to appear in a World Cup game (45 years and 161 days), but he did so as a backup goalkeeper for Egypt. For Ronaldo, to do so as a forward and in a national team as stacked as Portugal, it just feels like too much to ask.

The fact Cristiano even played in the 2026 World Cup was quite a surprise, but by 2030 it might become truly impossible. Still, with Portugal being a co-host of that World Cup, one can’t truly rule Ronaldo out until he hangs up the boots. At the end of the day, words are wind.

Is Ronaldo retiring from Portugal?

While he confirmed that the 2026 World Cup was his last, Ronaldo refused to make a decision on his Portugal future after the elimination against Spain. Chances are that Ronaldo will have a farewell game with the Lusos, so his last memory with the national team—for which he scored 145 goals—won’t be the one in which he suffered a heartbreaking elimination at the 2026 World Cup.

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As for Ronaldo’s club career, he is under contract at Al-Nassr through 2027, meaning he will be back in the Saudi Pro League for the 2026-27 season. Whether he officially hangs up his boots afterward, that’s another question.

Back in November 2025, Ronaldo admitted he would retire from soccer “soon” during an interview with Piers Morgan. Although “soon” is a rather subjective timeline, it could all add up to indicate the 2026 World Cup was the last tournament he ever played for his national team. Only time will tell us.

Ronaldo’s sister had urged fans to cherish ‘last dance’

Adding on to the signs indicating international retirement was in order for Cristiano, her sister, Katia Aveiro, said the 2026 World Cup would be Ronaldo’s “last dance”, prior to the Round of 32 game against Croatia.

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Though Cristiano’s sister has been on the vocal end of some controversial statements before, there was actual fire behind the smoke in this case. Aveiro has cried wolf several times before, but this time she spoke the truth.

Ronaldo’s World Cup heartbreaks

No one has played in more World Cups than Cristiano, and only a few, like Lionel Messi, have appeared in as many (six). However, the trophy has always been elusive to Ronaldo, who has endured devastating disappointments each time.

Ronaldo’s best finish in a World Cup came during his first, in 2006. Portugal and a young Ronaldo reached the semifinals, where they fell to France. Portugal would also lose the third-place game against Germany, finishing in fourth place. The gut-wrenching eliminations didn’t end there for CR7. In 2010, Portugal were bounced by Spain in the Round of 16. Four years later, Ronaldo and company wouldn’t even make it out of the group stage.

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In 2018, Ronaldo enjoyed his best scoring form ever at a World Cup, but it still wasn’t enough, and the Lusos were eliminated by Uruguay in the Round of 16. In 2022, Portugal’s elimination came at the hands of Morocco in the quarterfinals. Finally, in 2026, Ronaldo’s last-ever World Cup game was his country’s loss to Spain in the Round of 16.