Jude Bellingham clears the air on tense moment with Lionel Messi during England vs Argentina

Jude Bellingham moved to downplay the tension surrounding his high-stakes exchange with Lionel Messi during the England-Argentina World Cup semifinal.

A first-half foul on Lionel Messi triggered a heated exchange with Jude Bellingham during the high-stakes 2026 World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina.

Despite his late-game dust-up with Valentin Barco, Bellingham downplayed the incident with Messi when speaking to reporters postgame. “There were zero problems with Messi. We were just talking about a physical challenge, there was really nothing malicious to it at all,” Bellingham said.

He also noted that he expects the media to run with the narrative. “I’m sure everyone will do their job and blow it out of proportion, but for me, there was nothing there. It was a privilege to share the pitch with Leo.” With those comments, the Real Madrid star effectively put out the fire regarding any supposed bad blood between the two icons.

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While teammates like Harry Kane openly processed the crushing defeat, Bellingham also opened up about the heartbreak of missing out on the 2026 World Cup final.

🫱🏻‍🫲🏼 Jude Bellingham: “There were ZERO problems with Messi. We were talking about a frictional shot, actually there was nothing bad at all”.



“I'm sure everyone will do their job and blow it out of proportion, but for me there was nothing”.



“For me was a PRIVILEGE to face Leo”. pic.twitter.com/Pfex4L3zgD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2026

Bellingham left devastated by semifinal exit

Beyond addressing the flashpoint with Messi, Bellingham didn’t hide his devastation over the Three Lions’ elimination. Following the brutal loss to the Albiceleste, the England star reflected heavily on both his individual performance and his overall tournament run.

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Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel found himself on the defensive, pushing back against mounting criticism over England’s tactical approach against Argentina. The defeat has sparked serious concern among the fanbase, suddenly leaving the manager’s long-term future up in the air.

Bellingham facing potential FIFA suspension

Ahead of England’s third-place playoff against France, Bellingham’s late-game altercation with Barco could carry severe consequences for both the midfielder and his squad.

Bellingham risks a multi-match suspension if the FIFA Disciplinary Committee chooses to review the incident. The committee is already under intense scrutiny following its controversial handling of United States striker Folarin Balogun earlier in the knockout stages.

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