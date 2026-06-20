Why isn’t Nicolas Pepe starting today for Ivory Coast vs Germany at the 2026 World Cup?

Despite being one of Ivory Coast's more well-known players on the roster, Nicolas Pepe isn't starting for them against Germany in the 2026 World Cup.

Nicolas Pepe might be a star for the Ivory Coast, but it seems he is seen more of an ace under the sleeve as he won’t be in the starting lineup against Germany in Matchday 2 of the 2026 World Cup.

As Germany vs Ivory Coast confirmed its lineups, referee, and uniforms, the fact is that the decision of leaving Pepe out of the start of the game could prove quite a tactical one for the Elephants. He is a super sub now.

Ivory Coast’s FIFA ranking went up after last game but it’s still far away from Germany. They come to this game as massive underdogs, but that’s a role Ivory Coast has thrived in.

Advertisement

Nicolas Pepe’s skillset

An explosive, left-footed inverted winger, Pepe boasts a lethal combination of blistering speed, great dribbling, and prolific creator of goalscoring opportunities. With him on the bench, the team loses one of the most dangerous players.

Germany is not precisely known for its speedy fullbacks. In fact, it might be its biggest flaw. Pepe could’ve been a great weapon. However, entering in the second half, he could still provide an extra gear if Ivory Coast needs it.

Advertisement

Ivory Coast will still use a speedy offense vs. Germany

Amad Diallo and Yan Diomande will enter the game as the starting wingers. Diallo is in great form and might be even faster than Pepe. He also provides the left-footed factor.

As for Diomande, he is arguably the team’s best player and has electric pace and an immaculate ability to dribble opponents. Last but not least, the striker (where Pepe could also play if needed) is Ange-Yoan Bonny, who might not be as fast, but is a towering presence also needed if the strategy is to send crosses into the box.