Video: Spain-Argentina ends in brawl after tense 2026 World Cup final

A heated showdown came to a tense ending as Spain defeated Argentina at the 2026 World Cup final in New York-New Jersey.

Tempers flared as referee Slavko Vincic blew the full-time whistle and Spain were crowned 2026 World Cup champions. As La Roja celebrated, Argentina didn’t take some of the gestures lightly, and a brawl broke out at midfield.

It was a hard-fought showdown on a humid afternoon in East Rutherford. Spain needed a heroic winner from Ferran Torres to break the deadlock in extra time. Although Spain dominated the game from start to finish, they had a lot of trouble finding the back of the net, and there was no shortage of animosity between the two sides. The game was tight, with harsh fouls committed by both teams, and it was clear it wouldn’t be forgotten once a winner was declared.

As Spain’s players came onto the pitch to celebrate their 2026 World Cup triumph, Gavi, who didn’t play for Spain against Argentina, exchanged words with Leandro Paredes. Push came to shove, and the two were involved in a scene that is the last thing the World Cup—and sports in general—are about.

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Tempers flare after the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup Final as Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni is there to break it up pic.twitter.com/43wXZDGgCO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

How the brawl started

Only the players involved really know what happened. At first glance, it appeared Paredes reacted to something Eric Garcia said or did, and that’s when pandemonium broke loose. Paredes shoved Garcia to the ground and grabbed him by the neck, Gavi intervened, and he paid the full price. Punches were thrown, and Gavi went down. According to Fabrizio Romano, Paredes was shown a red card after the game and because of his actions against Garcia and Gavi.

However, before things could escalate even further, both sides were separated, with Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni personally pulling his players away. As much as the loss lingers, La Albiceleste must hold their heads high and show good sportsmanship in defeat.

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Tensions flared after Spain beat Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/WRLlMWGF6W — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Feisty final between Spain and Argentina

The fact that a player of Enzo Fernandez’s caliber received a red card in the 2026 World Cup final should paint a clear picture of how fractious the action was at New York–New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium).

The match official showed several yellow cards, and at times the game looked more like a martial arts gauntlet than a soccer match. In the World Cup, however, that’s often the case. No team wants to lose, especially in the final, and there is no length they won’t go to.

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In the end, however, Spain walked away with a deserved win, as they were the better team throughout the 120 minutes, and the 1-0 scoreline may not do justice to how the action unfolded. Still, once again, Lionel Messi and Argentina have fallen in a World Cup final, again in extra time and by the narrowest margin.