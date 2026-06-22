2026 World Cup Group J standings updated after Argentina beat Austria

Argentina beat Austria thanks to Lionel Messi becoming the all-time World Cup top scorer with a new two-goal performance. However, it served for the Albiceleste more than just three points, as you’ll see in the Group J standings.
Messi’s brace also helped him reach another difficult World Cup record. However, for the team, it all but confirmed its spot as the best team in Group J with one game to go. If Jordan doesn’t beat Algeria, Argentina will win Group J.
As for Austria, the team is still alive, but losing the head-to-head vs. Argentina nullifies its chance to be the first seed of the group regardless of how it goes against Algeria in the next match.
2026 World Cup Group J standings
With this result, and knowing that Jordan vs Algeria haven’t played yet, we have an incomplete, yet very telling picture of the standings:
Rodrigo De Paul
|Pos./ Team
|Pts
|GP/GD (GF)
|1. Argentina
|6
|2/+5 (5)
|2. Austria
|3
|2/0 (2)
|3. Jordan
|0
|1/-2 (0)
|4. Algeria
|0
|1/-3 (0)
Group J Matchday 3 games
Argentina will basically play for anecdote in the third matchday as they will secure the first spot of the group by avoiding defeat, or if Jordan can’t beat Algeria in their Matchday 2 game. However, depending on the results later in Jordan vs Algeria, the other three teams could be fighting all to get through.
- June 27, 10 PM ET: Argentina vs Jordan – Dallas Stadium, Texas, USA
- June 27, 10 PM ET: Austria vs Algeria – Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, USA