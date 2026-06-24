In which city and stadium are South Africa vs South Korea playing today at the 2026 World Cup?

South Africa and South Korea are locked in and gearing up for a high-stakes, win-or-go-home clash today in the final round of the 2026 World Cup group stage.

South Africa and South Korea enter their final Group A fixture with everything on the line, as both nations look to secure a coveted spot in the 2026 World Cup knockout stage. With various advancement scenarios hanging in the balance, both squads are locked in for a high-stakes group finale.

The critical matchup will take place at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico—the venue formerly known as Estadio BBVA. The facility is one of several international hosts required to temporarily alter its name to comply with FIFA’s strict corporate branding and commercial guidelines.

Monterrey Stadium has already been the backdrop for two high-scoring fixtures earlier in the tournament, hosting Tunisia’s difficult group-stage stretch, which included a 5-1 defeat against Sweden on June 14 and a 4-0 loss to Japan on June 20.

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With US broadcast information and kickoff times locked in, soccer fans are just hours away from a highly anticipated, do-or-die clash between South Africa and South Korea.

Del braai a la carne asada.🥩

El futbol nos reúne en el Estadio Monterrey. 🇿🇦🤝🇲🇽



¡Bienvenidos a la Sultana del Norte, Bafana Bafana!🙌🏼#MTY26 pic.twitter.com/FhbBQp5U8J — 𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑫𝑰𝑶 𝑴𝑶𝑵𝑻𝑬𝑹𝑹𝑬𝒀 (@estadmonterrey) June 24, 2026

Other matches that Monterrey will host

Beyond today’s monumental Group A showdown, Monterrey Stadium is scheduled to host one final blockbuster event for the 2026 World Cup: a high-stakes Round of 32 knockout match on June 29.

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That prime-time elimination fixture will pit the winner of Group F against the runner-up from Group C, which could feature heavyweights like the Netherlands, Brazil, or Japan, before the tournament bids farewell to Monterrey and shifts its primary focus to the United States.

Weather and attendance for South Africa and South Korea

Conditions will be sweltering in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, for today’s match. The weather forecast for Monterrey calls for peak summer heat, with a projected high of 90°F (32°C) and dropping to a humid low of 72°F (22°C) around the stadium.

To meet tournament guidelines, FIFA has capped the official seating capacity at 51,243 spectators. Under normal circumstances, Monterrey Stadium safely accommodates up to 53,500 fans for domestic Liga MX fixtures and major entertainment events.