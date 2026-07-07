Lionel Messi sets unwanted World Cup record with missed penalty for Argentina vs Egypt

Lionel Messi missed another penalty for Argentina at this World Cup, this time against Egypt, setting a new precedent in the tournament.

Argentina had the chance to level the match against Egypt, but Lionel Messi once again missed from the penalty spot. As a result, the No. 10 became the first player in history to miss two penalties in a single World Cup outside of a penalty shootout, according to Spanish statistician Mister Chip.

Messi’s difficult run from the penalty spot began during the group stage of this tournament. In what was eventually a 2-0 victory over Austria, he missed his first penalty of the competition.

The Argentine star, at 39 years old, remains one of Argentina’s standout players. However, finishing one-on-one against goalkeepers is still an area where he has room for improvement.

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Argentina’s future in the tournament depends on whether they win, tie, or lose against the Pharaohs. Despite this negative record, Messi remains the team’s leading scorer with seven goals.

MESSI'S PENALTY KICK IS SAVED BY SHOBEIR 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oAUkHrLGWO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 7, 2026

Messi’s penalty record in World Cups

Lionel Messi’s history with penalties during regular match time includes both successful moments and difficult ones. While he has converted on many occasions, there have also been instances where he missed from the spot.

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During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Argentina eventually became champions, the No. 10 also missed a penalty. It came during the group stage against Poland, when goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny managed to save his attempt.

Unlike Cristiano Ronaldo, who has missed only one penalty in this tournament, Messi has failed to convert on four occasions. Two of those came in this edition, along with his miss against Poland in Qatar and his penalty against Iceland at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.