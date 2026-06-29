Is there golden goal at the 2026 World Cup as a tiebreaker?

The golden goal sounds like a highly attractive and exciting concept for a World Cup game, but its history in the tournament is no longer the same.

The excitement is building for the 2026 World Cup, but fans wondering if the dramatic golden goal rule will return to break knockout stage ties have a definitive answer. There is absolutely no golden goal rule in place for this tournament. If matches end in a draw after normal time, the traditional extra-time structure will be utilized.

This sudden-death format has been absent from the global stage for over two decades now. FIFA officially removed the rule from international play back in 2004. The governing body decided to revert to the classic 30-minute extra-time period followed by a penalty shootout if necessary.

The short-lived experiment was only active for two editions of the tournament before being permanently scrapped. It was originally designed to encourage attacking football, but it ultimately had the opposite effect on teams. Everyone became terrified of conceding a single, fatal mistake that would instantly send them packing.

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The first and last golden goals in World Cup history

The very first time this rule decided a World Cup match was during the 1998 tournament in France. French defender Laurent Blanc etched his name into history by scoring in the 114th minute against Paraguay. That dramatic strike in the Round of 16 propelled the host nation forward on their journey to winning the title.

Just four years later, the final golden goal in men’s World Cup history was witnessed in 2002. Turkiye‘s İlhan Mansız scored a swift half-volley in the 94th minute of their quarterfinal match against Senegal. The referee blew the whistle immediately, marking the end of an era for sudden-death football.

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Why the traditional system offers a fairer fight

Playing out the full 30 minutes of extra time provides a much fairer sporting spectacle for everyone involved. The golden goal felt incredibly harsh because it robbed the conceding team of any chance to fight back. One unlucky deflection or refereeing error could instantly destroy four years of hard work.

Allowing the game to continue guarantees both teams equal time to showcase their resilience on the pitch. Even if a team concedes early in extra time, they still have a tactical window to equalize. If the deadlock remains after the grueling extra periods, the penalty shootout stands as a earned ultimate test.