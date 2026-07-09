Christian Eriksen reportedly planning return to pitch after cardiac incident ahead of 2026 World Cup

Christian Eriksen is ready to make a remarkable return to the pitch. After suffering a medical scare in a friendly just before the 2026 World Cup kicked off, a new report indicates the veteran midfielder has been cleared to rejoin the squad.

Just four days before the 2026 World Cup kicked off in North America, Christian Eriksen suffered a harrowing medical emergency. The frightening incident occurred in the 65th minute of Denmark’s 0-0 international friendly against Ukraine, when the midfielder suddenly collapsed on the pitch, sparking immediate intervention from the Danish medical staff.

Now, one month after the health scare, a report from The Daily Mail has surfaced regarding a potential comeback for Eriksen, despite the severe implications of his ongoing cardiac condition.

However, the report also notes that medical specialists who evaluated Eriksen over the last few weeks have raised significant red flags. Doctors warn that returning to professional soccer poses a severe risk to his long-term health following the alarming incident against Ukraine.

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Because Denmark failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Eriksen was afforded crucial time away from the spotlight to focus on his initial recovery. Nevertheless, this latest medical update leaves his future in professional soccer shrouded in intense uncertainty.

Christian Eriksen of Denmark.

Eriksen’s next steps amid reported desires to return

Following a terrifying moment that Eriksen himself later addressed, the report outlines the grueling path forward for the Danish star as he aims to defy the odds and return to competitive play.

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“The Danish midfielder will begin an individual rehabilitation programme in Denmark after collapsing for a second time last month. His ICD successfully restored his heart rhythm during the incident,“ the report indicated.

If he is cleared to play again, Eriksen’s club future remains tied to Wolfsburg. The midfielder’s contract runs through next year with the German side, which faces its own uphill battle after being relegated to the 2. Bundesliga just prior to the 2026 World Cup.