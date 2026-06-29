Manuel Neuer sets unwanted World Cup record by conceding in Germany vs Paraguay

After conceding an unexpected goal vs Paraguay, Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made negative history in the 2026 World Cup.

Manuel Neuer is arguably one of the best goalkeepers in soccer history. At 40 years old, he is still repping for Germany in the 2026 World Cup, however, after conceding a goal against Paraguay in the Round of 32, he’s now the holder of an unwanted record.

Per famously renown statistician MisterChip, by conceding vs Paraguay, “Manuel Neuer equaled the all-time record for consecutive matches conceding a goal in World Cup history.”

Neuer has now conceded in 10 straight World Cup games. This is an insane stat to look at when you acknowledge Neuer’s greatness. It juxtaposes it entirely. This just goes to show how tough the World Cup is, even if you represent Germany.

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Who joins Manuel Neuer on that infamous World Cup list?

Neuer is not the sole holder of the record. He is tied with Mexico’s Antonio Carbajal. However, there are plenty of GKs who are on this list as bad streaks as well. The list includes top goalkeepers like Jean-Marie Pfaff and Jorge Campos.

Julio Enciso with a lovely goal to give Paraguay a 1-0 lead over Germany 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/HlTfgY8J2W — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 29, 2026

10 – Manuel Neuer (2018-2026)

10 – Antonio Carbajal (1950-1962)

9 – Thomas Ravelli (1990-1994)

8 – Jean-Marie Pfaff (1982-1986)

8 – Jorge Campos (1994-1998)

8 – Gyula Grosics (1954-1958)

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How does Manuel Neuer compare to Gianluigi Buffon, Lev Yashin, and others in World Cups?

Neuer won the 2014 World Cup, though big-time keepers like Buffon (2006) and Iker Casillas (2010) also possess a World Cup in their careers. Meanwhile, Lev Yashin is the only goalkeeper to win a Ballon D’Or. However, what are these other greats worst streak in World Cups?